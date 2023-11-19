Create New Account
DIY easy to make waterproof solution for leather canvas and almost any material
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago

DIY easy to make waterproofing solution for leather canvas and almost any material. This solution is easy to make and inexpensive. You do not have to melt wax and other flammable materials. Our waterproofing Solution is easy to apply and does a great job repelling water from boots, shoes, even leaking tent seams. This short video shows step by step instructions.


Check out our other DIY how to projects. http://www.diyeasycrafts.com/

