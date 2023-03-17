Child Sacrifice; My Family Believed in This.

Vicki Polin, Jewish Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor.
In 1989, on the Oprah Winfrey show, a courageous young woman exposed the satanic Jewish Illuminati cult that now dominates the world with it's wicked agenda..
Respected members of the community by day, they sacrifice babies at night.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.