Stella Morabito: The Government is Weaponizing Loneliness Against The Citizenry | Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike

Today, the Two Mikes were joined by Stella Morabito, a staff writer for the The Federalist, and the author of a new book called The Weaponization of Loneliness:How Tyrants Stoke Our Fear of Isolation to Silence, Divide, and Conquer (Available from Amazon).



Ms. Morabito argues that the federal government and its bureaucrats, doctors, and business/tech allies, used the Covid Pandemic to push the isolation of Americans as far as possible. Imagine, Ms. Morabito said, if there is anything more isolating and sadistic than U.S. government orders preventing children from visiting their dying parents who were forced into old folks' homes and hospitals. The entire Covid sham was a federal government effort -- on orders from the UN's WHO and the World Economic Forum -- to oppress its opponents, manipulate the presidential election, attack religion by closing places of worship, and isolate Americans from each other as much as possible.



The impact of the latter has created a spike in mental health problems in adults and children across America, and the federal government is using that fact to take measures that will further isolate Americans by claiming that another Covid attack is coming and will be accompanied by another nationwide lockdown. The first fake pandemic weakened the ties of Americans to family, friends, community, and faith in God, the second is intended to break those ties. Ms. Morabito also said -- and remember this one -- that the federal government wants to isolate Americans because isolation promotes conformity, and because it fears the non-conformity that is empowered and supported by an individual's close ties to family, friends, community, and faith. The degree of this fear i s clearly shown in a recent report from the U.S. Surgeon which urges the federal government to take over the problem of isolation and create laws that will allow the government to "fix" the problem of isolation. Who knows?



The government has a lot of those cages that Obama used for children at the border and they may be the first step the Congress approves to "fix" the isolation problem. The next step probably is the elimination of free speech, which Ms.Morabito accurately says is the great "connector" of people.





Ms. Morbito's essays in the Federalists can be found at https;//www.thefederalist.com/authors/stellamorabita





Ms. Sorabito's website is https://www.stellamorabito.net





