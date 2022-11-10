Sea Foam Foam Floats In The Air As Hurricane Nicole Rolled In

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A video of sea foam overtaking St. Augustin Beach, Florida as Hurricane Nicole approached was uploaded to Tiktok on Aug 9th, 2022
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