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Sum Ting Wong - Wi Tu Lo - Ho Lee F... MSM Does 'Asian Racism' Asiana 214 Crash Land 7-6-13
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93 views • November 15, 2021
MSM 'Asian Hate' Speech: Pilots Sum Ting Wong - Wi Tu Lo -- Asiana Flight 214 Crash July 6, 2013
July 6, 2013, Asiana Airlines Flight 214 inbound from South Korea crash landed at San Francisco international airport - according to the Make-Believe News Media - which came up with this little gem of absolute mockery. Many have seen it, but not all. It drew a lot of attention at the time:
Then just a few hours later:
"Oops ...did we say that?"
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2013/07/ca-news-station-ktvu-airs-absurd-mock.html
July 6, 2013, Asiana Airlines Flight 214 inbound from South Korea crash landed at San Francisco international airport - according to the Make-Believe News Media - which came up with this little gem of absolute mockery. Many have seen it, but not all. It drew a lot of attention at the time:
Then just a few hours later:
"Oops ...did we say that?"
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2013/07/ca-news-station-ktvu-airs-absurd-mock.html
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