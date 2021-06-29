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Live Q&A: US Corporations Controlled by China; Facebook Pressured on Trafficking Content
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10 views • June 29, 2021
Big businesses in the United States are being controlled by the Chinese government through various means, according to a new House investigation. And in other news, Facebook could be sued over trafficking content on the site, despite Section 230 protections. In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
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