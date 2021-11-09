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Dr. Judy Wilyman discusses the dire situation in Australia
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60 views • November 09, 2021
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Dr. Judy Wilyman discusses the dire situation in Australia as the government increases dictatorial laws and un-ethical medical mandates on the population.
Doctors are repressed from speaking out about adverse reactions and the pharmaceutical contracts are hidden from public scrutiny.
Medical apartheid is unfolding across Australia.
Dr. Judy Wilyman discusses the dire situation in Australia as the government increases dictatorial laws and un-ethical medical mandates on the population.
Doctors are repressed from speaking out about adverse reactions and the pharmaceutical contracts are hidden from public scrutiny.
Medical apartheid is unfolding across Australia.
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