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Blackburn: The REAL reason the US needs to boycott the Olympics
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20 views • March 10, 2021
Senator Marsha Blackburn comments on the 'humanitarian crisis' seen at the US-Mexico border under the Biden Administration, plus on whether or not the US should participate in the Olympics given actions taken by the Chinese Communist Party. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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