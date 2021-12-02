© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Treating COVID with Ozone/Oxygen Therapy!! No side effects.
Follow
1
Share
Report
49 views • December 02, 2021
Several years ago I discovered ozone therapy and healed myself of cancer. It is O3, simply three oxygen molecules wherein one of them has to break off, which kills any viral and bacterial organisms instantly. Everyone should be using an ozone generator to create oxygen to treat themselves instead of relying on the medical establishment. Simply drinking ozone water is effective to get it into your blood stream. The viruses (covid) hides in your lymph and glands, and the ozone gas gets right into your blood and CLEANS THEM OUT. Oxygen = Ozone. Get a system at promolife.com!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.