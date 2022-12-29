TUCKER CARLSON'S EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW WITH ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

"We have to love our freedom more than we fear a germ."
ICYMI - An EPIC interview, courageous on both parts, well worth the watch and share.
1:27 - Why did I write this book
3:30 - FDA receives 45% of it's budget from BigPharma
4:36 - CDC and NIH own thousands of vaccine patents
6:38 - The Kennedy Family's deep entanglements and knowledge of Fauci and the heath agencies
7:41 - Fauci has transformed the NIH into an incubator for pharmaceutical products
8:08 - Since Fauci came on board in 1968, we went from 6% of Americans with chronic disease, to (by 2006) 54%
8:59 - Vaccines and Autism - it went from 1 in 10,000 in RFK's generation, to 1 in 34
11:07 - Environmental Toxins
12:14 - We went from 3 vaccines, to the 72 doses of 16 required vaccines
12:39 - 1986 The Vaccine Act
15:58 - Gold Rush
18:01 - The lack of safety testing
20:52 - VAERS
23:59 - HHS Study (https://www.nvic.org/CMSTemplates/NVIC/Pdf/FDA/ahrq-vaers-report-2011.pdf)
25:21 - CDC Coverup
26:46 - Fauci & Bill Gates
28:09 - Philanthrop Capitalism
37:09 - Tribalism
39:28 - Coup d'etat
45:52 - 2nd Amendment
48:09 - Read the last chapter
https://rumble.com/vxps6b-tucker-carlsons-explosive-interview-with-robert-f.-kennedy-jr..html
