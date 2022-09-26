Chad Wolf on border crisis: It's 'anything but secure'

Former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf joined 'Sunday Night In America' to discuss the handling of the border crisis under President Biden and Republican governors bussing migrants to other states. #foxnews #sundaynightinamerica
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.