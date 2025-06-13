BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli Air Force strikes on underground missile base in Kermanshah
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1275 followers
226 views • 19 hours ago

Footage of Israeli Air Force strikes on underground missile base in Kermanshah and satellite images of the results.

The underground infrastructure located in the mountain was apparently not damaged, only objects on the surface were affected.

Adding:

Trump says U.S. will "defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates."

Adding:

The Iranian army was rendered "blind, deaf and dumb" by the Israeli strike due to a massive cyber attack on the country's defense system, military observers at Bild suggest.

Apparently, Israel managed to disable Iranian radars until the morning, which is why the Iranian Air Force, which took off, simply did not see the targets. Strikes were recorded from only one Iranian air defense base.

"Hundreds of Iranian officers and pilots did not even know that anything was happening. This points to a massive cyberattack using electronic warfare, which probably began as the Israeli planes were taking off," the publication writes.

In addition, Israel apparently disabled communications between various air defense units and private communications systems - mobile phones, radios and pagers. Neither SMS, WhatsApp nor phone calls warned the attacked targets of the upcoming Israeli strike.

Adding: 

Iran's leadership reported that:

1. Iran will continue its nuclear research despite the deaths of scientists and attacks on nuclear facilities.

2. Iran has withdrawn from the nuclear deal negotiations with the US and will not negotiate "until further notice."

The Iranian parliament called on the country's leadership to make Iran a nuclear power in terms of possessing nuclear weapons. A logical and understandable demand.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
