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And We Know 5.29.2022 President TRUMP unleashes on the ENEMY! The [DS] rushing plans to DESTROY US! PRAY!
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32 views • May 31, 2022
LT of And We Know
More info on the spiritual warfare, great clips from Pres Trumps speech, info that he talks with Greg Phillips who was the centerpiece of 2000mules… another movie on the cyber part of the election that was stolen and on and on we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16kssh-5.29.22-president-trump-unleashes-on-the-enemy-the-ds-rushing-plans-to-dest.html
More info on the spiritual warfare, great clips from Pres Trumps speech, info that he talks with Greg Phillips who was the centerpiece of 2000mules… another movie on the cyber part of the election that was stolen and on and on we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16kssh-5.29.22-president-trump-unleashes-on-the-enemy-the-ds-rushing-plans-to-dest.html
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