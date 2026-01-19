© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RAMS 20-17 BEARS OT! Mevis Walk-Off FG, Williams Heroics Fall Short!
9 views • 4 days ago
RAMS 20-17 BEARS OT! Mevis Walk-Off FG, Williams Heroics Fall Short!
Los Angeles Rams beat Chicago Bears 20-17 in OT NFC Divisional Jan 18, 2026 at snowy Soldier Field. Harrison Mevis 42yd FG winner after Kam Curl INT Caleb Williams deep shot. Williams miracle 40yd backfoot TD Cole Kmet forced OT. Kyren Williams TD, Puka Nacua 4th&1 heroics. Stafford 144yds. Bears season ends; Rams to NFC Championship.
