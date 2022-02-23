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Who did 9-11 & Coof? Answer from a NIH, Monsanto, & Chinese Human Experiment Victim
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61 views • February 23, 2022
I'm officially coming out today. I am a Human Experiment victim of Monsanto, IRB (Chicago), NIH, World Bank, and China, from about 1967. I got even more confirmation from early today getting a phone call from 312 area code. Please pass on to Trump and/or DeSantis Team:
Please forward to Donald J. Trump. Don, would you like to continue your 45th slot gig being a "C" instead of an "R" and be head of the US Constitution Party? There is no legitimate 46th. Ron DeSantis if you want the #1 or #2 slot as a "C" you will need to disavow the B.A.R. to be Constitutional and inline with the full 13th Amendment which was ratified in final state, Virginia in about 1810.
Americans, and the World sees what is happening with Canada. They will never be free again, just as Australia, and New Zealand. They will be even worse than the former USSR. China is going to get rid of anyone who is not useful to them. The Deep State needs to have a limited Nuclear War to then finish shutting off energy in the US, shutting off power plants.
So, no matter how many millions, or billions that Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, Clintons, Bidens, Obamas, World Bankers, Corporate Organized Crime, China, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and their minions like my father are indirectly responsible for mass murdering, there will be no Judges in courts waiting to prosecute. We need People’s Grand Juries and Jurors.
https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2022/02/hillary-clinton-needs-to-be-arrested.html The Missing Part of the 13th Amendment was ratified in Virginia so it means that it is in effect until revoked. It hasn't been revoked. So, every lawyer holding elected office needs to be removed ASAP. That included Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and about 2/3 of the US Senate and Congress critters.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
http://sovereignproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/01/THE-MISSING-13TH-AMENDMENT.pdf
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #chrisskyarmy #justsayno #unitednoncompliance #UnBiden
The counters on my videos, blogs, etc. do not seem to go forward, and youtube I may get 1000 plus hits for each view that shows. On Liveleak.com I posted a video like this one, it started going viral for about a half hour after being posted and then LiveLeak.com went down and never came up again.
Please forward to Donald J. Trump. Don, would you like to continue your 45th slot gig being a "C" instead of an "R" and be head of the US Constitution Party? There is no legitimate 46th. Ron DeSantis if you want the #1 or #2 slot as a "C" you will need to disavow the B.A.R. to be Constitutional and inline with the full 13th Amendment which was ratified in final state, Virginia in about 1810.
Americans, and the World sees what is happening with Canada. They will never be free again, just as Australia, and New Zealand. They will be even worse than the former USSR. China is going to get rid of anyone who is not useful to them. The Deep State needs to have a limited Nuclear War to then finish shutting off energy in the US, shutting off power plants.
So, no matter how many millions, or billions that Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, Clintons, Bidens, Obamas, World Bankers, Corporate Organized Crime, China, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and their minions like my father are indirectly responsible for mass murdering, there will be no Judges in courts waiting to prosecute. We need People’s Grand Juries and Jurors.
https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2022/02/hillary-clinton-needs-to-be-arrested.html The Missing Part of the 13th Amendment was ratified in Virginia so it means that it is in effect until revoked. It hasn't been revoked. So, every lawyer holding elected office needs to be removed ASAP. That included Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and about 2/3 of the US Senate and Congress critters.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
http://sovereignproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/01/THE-MISSING-13TH-AMENDMENT.pdf
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #chrisskyarmy #justsayno #unitednoncompliance #UnBiden
The counters on my videos, blogs, etc. do not seem to go forward, and youtube I may get 1000 plus hits for each view that shows. On Liveleak.com I posted a video like this one, it started going viral for about a half hour after being posted and then LiveLeak.com went down and never came up again.
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