6-7-25_Why We Cancelled Our Passion For Tabernacles Event This Year.
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
18 views • 21 hours ago

Due to powerful words and dreams from the Lord, Pastor Jim has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Passion for Tabernacles event. Join him this Saturday at 10:30 AM CST as he shares what happened, how the decision came about, and why it's so significant for this prophetic moment in time. We are living in extraordinary days, and without a doubt, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob is still speaking—guiding, leading, and revealing His will.

Keywords
2025passion for truthtabernacles event cancelled
