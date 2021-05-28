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05/26/2021 Dr. Peter Navarro: Fauci knew that the virus came from the Wuhan Lab in Nov 2019 as soon as he was getting the intel from Wuhan that there was a serious virus right near that lab. He knew that he paid for the research that went in to create that genetic monster. Fauci has to go and he has to be held accountable.