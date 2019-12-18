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Rebel News Founder Throws Down Free Speech Gauntlet And Tells Trump To Trust Bust Big Tech
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111 views • December 18, 2019
Ezra Levant, the founder of Rebel News, joins Alex Jones live in studio to stand for free speech and issue a challenge to President Trump: trust bust big tech companies or be busted by their monopolistic power during the 2020 election.
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