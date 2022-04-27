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China Myth - 4th Industrial Revolution - Law of Consequential Knowledge
Liberal Redpill
Liberal Redpill
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10 views • April 27, 2022
Busting the myth that raise of living standards of China was driven by the "wonders" of the authoritarian communist regime. The source of wealth is production. Western corporations transitioned knowledge and production to China in return for cheaper manufacturing costs. The transfer of production resulting in the increase in living standards for the Chinese. The 4th Industrial revolution is a wet dream of WEF and Klaus Schawab. The truth is the conditions for the original industrial revolution was not planned by aristocrats and the privileged. It was the outcome of cultural and social conditions which included, property rights, freedom as a birth right, rule of law, a good sense of fairness and justice applied without prejudice. Industrial revolutions are not the outcome of a small group op people planning society top down.
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chinaindustrial revolutionwefklaus schwab4th industrial revolutionlaw of consequential knowledge
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