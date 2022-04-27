© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Myth - 4th Industrial Revolution - Law of Consequential Knowledge
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 27, 2022
Busting the myth that raise of living standards of China was driven by the "wonders" of the authoritarian communist regime. The source of wealth is production. Western corporations transitioned knowledge and production to China in return for cheaper manufacturing costs. The transfer of production resulting in the increase in living standards for the Chinese. The 4th Industrial revolution is a wet dream of WEF and Klaus Schawab. The truth is the conditions for the original industrial revolution was not planned by aristocrats and the privileged. It was the outcome of cultural and social conditions which included, property rights, freedom as a birth right, rule of law, a good sense of fairness and justice applied without prejudice. Industrial revolutions are not the outcome of a small group op people planning society top down.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.