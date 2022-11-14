© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael The Archangel vs Lucifer Son Of The Morning
In episode 58 we discuss the controversial topic of Michael the Archangel. According to the Bible Michael and his angels fought with the Dragon and his angels, and this has become known as the great controversy. To get to the answer of who Michael is, we delve into the Bible.