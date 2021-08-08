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St. Louis Taxi Company Flips the Script — Refuses Vaccinated Or Masked Fares!!
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150 views • August 08, 2021
A St. Louis Taxi Cab firm Flips the Script — Refuses to Give Rides to the Vaccinated and Those in Masks!

A new policy required by a St. Louis-area transportation company is garnering strong opinions both within the community and online.

Charlie Bullington owns Yo Transportation services, a business he started 16 years ago. Recently, he has made it a requirement that he will only transport passengers who aren’t wearing masks and have not gotten the vaccine.

“We don’t allow any type of masks in our vehicles, the second one is we are very against the vaccine and don’t allow people in our vehicle that did get the vaccine,” Bullington said.

Bullington said he verifies his passengers have not been vaccinated and won’t be wearing a mask before he even picks them up. One man took to Facebook saying he was denied a ride because of his vaccination status.

“I understand Missouri is one of the top three states with the lowest vaccination rate, so I am proud of all the Missouri people for standing against this,” Bullington said.
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