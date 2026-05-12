WHO WERE THE PEOPLE BEHIND THESE EVENTS❓

After learning more about the Oklahoma City bombing and then looking into 9/11 along with the inconsistencies and lies we were fed, I still stand by what I said 9/11 was an inside job! But the real question is, who were the people behind it? We’re diving into all of that in this episode.





Source: https://x.com/imelizabethlane/status/2053926969528705246





Thumbnail: https://x.com/al_dati/status/2044550585031266423





🇺🇸 110 stories through the path of most resistance in under 12 seconds. TWICE

Multi-ton beams ejected laterally at 70 mph

Human bone fragments found on the Deutsche Bank roof over a hundred yards away in 2005

It wasn't dust that blanketed Manhattan, it was 425,000 yds of concrete floor panels pulverized in midair.

WTC#7

47 stories symmetrically into it's own footprint in 6.5 seconds. Ten of those stories NIST admitted were at freefall acceleration. Impossible

https://x.com/al_dati/status/1952843633708970427?s=20

https://x.com/al_dati/status/1965550852611174563?s=20

There are far too many unanswered justifiable questions.

Do the dots connect? PNAC, Neoconservatives, Netanyahu, General Wesley Clark's 7 countries in 5 years. ?