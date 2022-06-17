Retired generals expose Biden's 'deliberate' destruction of US military

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Today the Truth for Health Foundation is hosting "Biden's Betrayal: Destroying our Military," a press conference that will feature former generals, high ranking officers, military rights attorneys, military and civilian physicians. Together, they will expose how Joe Biden is using COVID-19 to engineer a systematic destruction of America’s military and national security through a purging of the most experienced and well-trained personnel and replacing them with “woke” indoctrinated extreme leftists who place ideology before God, Corps, Duty, Honor, and Country.





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