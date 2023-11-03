Create New Account
COLORADO BIGFOOT VIRAL VIDEO DEBUNKED!! #HOAX #bigfoot2023 #RFB
Alex Hammer
4368 Subscribers
91 views
Published 15 hours ago

I wanted to prove this was real more than anything, BUT the more I watched it i realized it was suit, ad youll see it as well.ThinkerThunker

https://youtu.be/l-JlOv74Em4


#BIGFOOT #TRAIN #BIGFOOTGONEVIRAL

ORIGINAL SOURCE


shannon.law.37

https://www.facebook.com/shannon.law.37


RichieFromBoston

https://www.tiktok.com/@richiefromboston


RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9


RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos


prepping survival food shortages nature photography outdoors fallen angels camping wildlife nephilim famine bigfoot owls off road bushcraft cryptids bugging out mountain biking 4 wheel driving

