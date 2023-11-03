COLORADO BIGFOOT VIRAL VIDEO DEBUNKED!! #HOAX #bigfoot2023 #RFB

I wanted to prove this was real more than anything, BUT the more I watched it i realized it was suit, ad youll see it as well.ThinkerThunker
https://youtu.be/l-JlOv74Em4
#BIGFOOT #TRAIN #BIGFOOTGONEVIRAL
ORIGINAL SOURCE
shannon.law.37
https://www.facebook.com/shannon.law.37
RichieFromBoston
https://www.tiktok.com/@richiefromboston
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.