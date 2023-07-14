Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brutal attack - Russian troops destroyed a convoy of Ukrainian armored vehicles in Zaporozhye
channel image
Russia Truth
443 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
182 views
Published Yesterday

The Russian Defense Ministry published on the Web footage of the destruction of the attacking assault column of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the process of the offensive operation undertaken by the Ukrainian command against the Russian Armed Forces.

Keywords
russiaukrainenato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket