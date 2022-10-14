Create New Account
„Intelligent city“: Own nothing and be happy? | 14-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23877
Kla.TV - English
Published a month ago |

How do globalists envision future "smart cities"? In the desert of Saudi Arabia, the 500 billion dollar construction project "The Line" is being built. It gives an idea of where the journey is headed ...

👉 https://kla.tv/23877


▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/saudi-arabia-the-line-neom-megacity

https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/saudi-arabia-the-line-city-scli-intl/index.html


World Economic Forum – „Du wirst nichts besitzen und glücklich sein“

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diGBYDcMjrU


WEF – Bauprojekt:

https://www.weforum.org/organizations/neom


Werbevideo für die Stadt:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kz5vEqdaSc


Intelligente Stadt – The Line:

https://www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom/hrh-announces-theline-designs

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Line_(Saudi-Arabien)

https://www.morgenpost.de/vermischtes/article236046343/saudi-arabien-the-line-wueste-wolkenkratzer-hoehe-rekord.html

https://www.netzwelt.de/news/206840-interview-the-line-170-kilometer-langen-gebaeude-leben.html

https://leohohmann.com/2022/08/01/saudi-prince-offers-glimpse-of-dazzling-500-billion-smart-city-of-the-future-where-you-will-own-nothing-and-be-happy/

https://www.spiegel.de/auto/saudi-arabien-plant-stadt-ohne-autos-beim-projekt-neom-a-520a1a69-ea0a-4ab9-b1fc-d2961815384e


Vertreibung des indigenen Volks:

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/may/04/its-being-built-on-our-blood-the-true-cost-of-saudi-arabia-5bn-mega-city-neom

https://www.spiegel.de/ausland/neom-in-saudi-arabien-wie-mohammed-bin-salman-kritiker-einschuechtert-a-91bcc344-cd49-48a5-9f6a-43435d89225d

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6GgaJWcbww


Interview über den Baufortschritt:

https://www.designboom.com/architecture/neom-line-saudi-arabia-vertical-city-interview-tarek-qaddumi-08-11-2022/


17 Nachhaltigkeitsziele der Agenda 2030: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ziele_für_nachhaltige_Entwicklung

futuresmart citieswefgreat resetthe line

