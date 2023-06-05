Higher quality footage of repelling the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction.
You can see how many armored vehicles of American and Ukrainian production are rushing across the field under the blows of Russian artillery. Some armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already turned into wreckage.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.