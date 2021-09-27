© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AxeTruth 09/24 FNL Chopping Block – It‘s About to Get Real, Freaky Friday
Follow
0
Share
Report
190 views • September 27, 2021
The Arizona Audits have come out , the MSM trying to push a false narrative .... nothing can stop the truth... It's about to get real... In the meantime the left is trying to bring back segregation by calling them safe spaces for POC at Arizona State University multicultural center. The DemoKKKrats need WAAAAYCISM to keep their black and brown cotton pickers on the plantation .
1. Is the FF going to be Alien invasion or internet blackout ... maybe both.
2. High Priestess Hillary going in for a satanic ritual tonight going to a university dressed graduation gown with a train
3. Kumguzzler Harris statement on the quackcine and Covid19 after the view had 2 fully vaccinated cohost test positive for Covid19
4. Elon Musk posted picture of round earth , also the Tesla cars are BRICKS..Tesla Bricking Itself On The Highway Is A Reminder That Electric Cars Need To Solve Their Neutral Problem
https://jalopnik.com/a-tesla-bricking-itself-on-the-highway-is-a-reminder-th-1847734019
5. NY Gov to replace unvaccinated workers with international workers
6. Facebook Live recording showing Medical discrimination in Appalachia hospital
7. Pearland police release body camera footage of Johneisha Lewis’ arrest
8. Race hustler Al Sharpton gets absolutely drowned out by hecklers exposing him during his press conference
9. WH Lying about the boarder scapegoat and distraction
10. 2 POC bitches at ASU harassing 2 white men from the multicultural center , pushing segregation to exclude straight white men
11. Panic Rachel Maddow is terrified about the Arizona audit results
12. Dr. Shiva says there were over 17,000 duplicate ballots
13. the AZAudit Results in the nutshell
14. NEVER EXPLAINED: NINE TIMES on 2020 Election Night on Live TV a Total of Nearly 400,000 Votes Disappeared From President Trump’s Column
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-video-uncovered-showing-nine-times-2020-election-night-votes-removed-president-trump/
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Is the FF going to be Alien invasion or internet blackout ... maybe both.
2. High Priestess Hillary going in for a satanic ritual tonight going to a university dressed graduation gown with a train
3. Kumguzzler Harris statement on the quackcine and Covid19 after the view had 2 fully vaccinated cohost test positive for Covid19
4. Elon Musk posted picture of round earth , also the Tesla cars are BRICKS..Tesla Bricking Itself On The Highway Is A Reminder That Electric Cars Need To Solve Their Neutral Problem
https://jalopnik.com/a-tesla-bricking-itself-on-the-highway-is-a-reminder-th-1847734019
5. NY Gov to replace unvaccinated workers with international workers
6. Facebook Live recording showing Medical discrimination in Appalachia hospital
7. Pearland police release body camera footage of Johneisha Lewis’ arrest
8. Race hustler Al Sharpton gets absolutely drowned out by hecklers exposing him during his press conference
9. WH Lying about the boarder scapegoat and distraction
10. 2 POC bitches at ASU harassing 2 white men from the multicultural center , pushing segregation to exclude straight white men
11. Panic Rachel Maddow is terrified about the Arizona audit results
12. Dr. Shiva says there were over 17,000 duplicate ballots
13. the AZAudit Results in the nutshell
14. NEVER EXPLAINED: NINE TIMES on 2020 Election Night on Live TV a Total of Nearly 400,000 Votes Disappeared From President Trump’s Column
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-video-uncovered-showing-nine-times-2020-election-night-votes-removed-president-trump/
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.