SABOTAGE! Quebec Fires! (Revealed by MonkeywerxUSA!) How do you think these were simultaneously activated? Leave your thoughts in the Comments section... "Bring all to rubble and rebuild!" proclaimed openly-acknowledged Luciferian revolutionary Saul Alinsky in his book, "Rules for Radicals," forced by WEF today through "Cancel Culture" and the heinous "Build Back Better..." Global Warming is a scam to raise $2 Trillion for funding world government...
