SABOTAGE! Quebec Fires!
Watchmen Incorporated
Published a day ago |

SABOTAGE! Quebec Fires!  (Revealed by MonkeywerxUSA!)  How do you think these were simultaneously activated?  Leave your thoughts in the Comments section...  "Bring all to rubble and rebuild!" proclaimed openly-acknowledged Luciferian revolutionary Saul Alinsky in his book, "Rules for Radicals," forced by WEF today through "Cancel Culture" and the heinous "Build Back Better..."  Global Warming is a scam to raise $2 Trillion for funding world government...

