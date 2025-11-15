Thomas Crooks had contact with monitored terrorist-linked figure - Tucker Carlson, clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thomas Crooks had contact with monitored terrorist-linked figure
Tucker Carlson reveals the Trump shooter mysteriously went offline after connecting with a mysterious individual linked to a group monitored by the US State Department.
"There is no doubt that Crooks was ripe for recruitment by someone... a volatile, troubled, possibly mentally ill young man with a long record of espousing violence in public."
Carlson notes the FBI "clearly knew he existed," raising urgent questions about the bureau's narrative of a lone actor.