Thomas Crooks had contact with monitored terrorist-linked figure - Tucker Carlson, clip 2

Thomas Crooks had contact with monitored terrorist-linked figure

Tucker Carlson reveals the Trump shooter mysteriously went offline after connecting with a mysterious individual linked to a group monitored by the US State Department.

"There is no doubt that Crooks was ripe for recruitment by someone... a volatile, troubled, possibly mentally ill young man with a long record of espousing violence in public."

Carlson notes the FBI "clearly knew he existed," raising urgent questions about the bureau's narrative of a lone actor.