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In Case You Missed It - [WHAT A SPEECH CHRIS SKY SPEAKS AT OTTAWA FREEDOM CONVOY]
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73 views • February 12, 2022
In Case You Missed It - [WHAT A SPEECH CHRIS SKY SPEAKS AT OTTAWA FREEDOM CONVOY]
Christ Sky speaks at 16:00 minute mark!!
There is also 15 mins of excellent convoy cuts with sweet inspirational music.
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7
TShirts for Charity
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
SOURCES***
Aerial Footage: https://www.bitchute.com/video/71E5WSaj4RjX/
Music Used:
Move It On Over - George Thorogood & The Destroyers Official
https://youtu.be/r8NCjZ4bNtQ
We Drive (feat. Larry Beckstead)
https://youtu.be/J-SVAPzZ9FE
Truckers Freedom Convoy 2022 Keep On Truckin In The Free World Music Video
https://youtu.be/zdnTWQrAAOI
Electric Light Orchestra-Showdown 1973
https://youtu.be/IYhqlOQ1vHY
Christ Sky speaks at 16:00 minute mark!!
There is also 15 mins of excellent convoy cuts with sweet inspirational music.
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7
TShirts for Charity
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
SOURCES***
Aerial Footage: https://www.bitchute.com/video/71E5WSaj4RjX/
Music Used:
Move It On Over - George Thorogood & The Destroyers Official
https://youtu.be/r8NCjZ4bNtQ
We Drive (feat. Larry Beckstead)
https://youtu.be/J-SVAPzZ9FE
Truckers Freedom Convoy 2022 Keep On Truckin In The Free World Music Video
https://youtu.be/zdnTWQrAAOI
Electric Light Orchestra-Showdown 1973
https://youtu.be/IYhqlOQ1vHY
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