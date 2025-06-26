Tectonic Shifts of Influence: – Power Structures are being Rewritten w/ Sam Anthony

Nimi top quality skin care @ http://NimiSkincare.com - use code SARAH to save 10%

In this episode, Sarah Westall is joined by Sam Anthony, founder of YourNews.com, for an eye-opening conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. They explore how mainstream media manipulation has shaped public perception around major global events—including war, elections, and government policies—and why reclaiming control of information is essential for preserving freedom.Show moreAnthony explains how YourNews.com is building a decentralized news platform designed to empower local communities and citizen journalists. By eliminating gatekeepers and corporate bias, this model gives people a powerful tool to restore truth in media and strengthen self-governance.

Whether you want to become a contributor or an investor, this episode will show you how independent media is not just surviving—it’s becoming the future. Learn more at https://YourNews.com

