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Please People Wake up
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193 views • September 12, 2021
This is a BioWeapon (the Jab) the Virus was The Jab (the year before this started Flu shot ADE.... dont let them fool u .. they started this thing by putting graphene in the flu shot.. and it looked like virus spreading because they did the same thing they are doing now about vaccine adverse reactions / effects.. was covid 19.. wake up people this is a WAR Reduced Graphene Oxide Carbon Nanotubes for the human antena for there new social credit. digital currency slave network!
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