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Trump attacks Thomas Massie...again - Making Miriam Adelson & AIPAC happy...again
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Trump attacks Thomas Massie...again.

🐻 Massie's sins are pushing for the release of the Epstein Files and refusing to be influenced by the Israeli lobby.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116597368849997374

Cynthia... if you missed it, Trump's post this afternoon:

@realDonaldTrump

I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond. This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

May 18, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116597121700043134

It’s almost TACO Tuesday again — Trump cancels new attack on Iran scheduled for tomorrow... 

Demented Don CAVED AGAIN: a “scheduled attack” on Iran for tomorrow — suddenly not happening.

💬 “We will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow,” Trump declared.
👑 He conveniently hid behind Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the excuse.
👉 Threat → panic → chicken out.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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