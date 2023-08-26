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GEORGIA INDICTMENT & TRUMP - THE FACTS - with ROBERT BOWES & PIRATE RADIO [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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50 views • August 26, 2023

[CREDIT]

✝️ The Alpha Warrior Show ✝️

https://rumble.com/v3ama8x-georgia-indictment-and-trump-the-facts-with-robert-bowes-and-pirate-radio.html


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WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]

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To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna

FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

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