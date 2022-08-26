Can You Deactivate the COVID Vax Bluetooth Codes?

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Recently we appeared on several interviews describing technology experiments that use high frequency Tesla inspired devices to treat people who are emitting Bluetooth codes from the assembled technology that was injected into them through the Covid vaccines. We have received a lot of emails since airing this information and wanted to address all questions here in this follow up blogpost. What we presented was research covering an experiment done by members of Laquinta columna showing a prototype device they created. We provided schematics that were written out by us (Tivon Rivers former Navy Tech Engineer).
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