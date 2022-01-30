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Amazing Polly: Canadian Freedom Convoy - Truckers Inspire the WORLD! [29.01.2022]
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491 views • January 30, 2022
Note: There was a demonstration mid 2020 in Copenhagen where all the mink farmers were all their minks were systematically killed, would come to Copenhagen in hundreds of tractors along with their 'network' of farmers, also in tractors in to the the Danish parliament...
We waited for them in The Danish parliament where they suppose had to arrive and stop all trafic...
Then we heard that they had all had been 'redirected' by the police to Langelinie....
And as the sweet friendly citizens they all were, the all drove to Langelinie...
The Satanic Psyops are everywere...
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Langeliniekaj,+2100+K%C3%B8benhavn/@55.6984283,12.5983453,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x465252dd08649a7d:0x4e7b478417fecaf!8m2!3d55.6984283!4d12.600534
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Folketinget/@55.6760372,12.5788412,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x46525316edb0268b:0x287e05cc962a2417!8m2!3d55.6760765!4d12.5811504
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What a time to be alive!
Me & the mister talk all things convoy & show lots of videos, etc from around the country. Get a tissue, you're going to tear up.
God bless the truckers & their families and God bless each and every one of us.
Truckers Demand Letter: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
Amazing Polly - 108981 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ryAP7gn11N4/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
https://amazingpolly.net/
We waited for them in The Danish parliament where they suppose had to arrive and stop all trafic...
Then we heard that they had all had been 'redirected' by the police to Langelinie....
And as the sweet friendly citizens they all were, the all drove to Langelinie...
The Satanic Psyops are everywere...
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Langeliniekaj,+2100+K%C3%B8benhavn/@55.6984283,12.5983453,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x465252dd08649a7d:0x4e7b478417fecaf!8m2!3d55.6984283!4d12.600534
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Folketinget/@55.6760372,12.5788412,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x46525316edb0268b:0x287e05cc962a2417!8m2!3d55.6760765!4d12.5811504
--
What a time to be alive!
Me & the mister talk all things convoy & show lots of videos, etc from around the country. Get a tissue, you're going to tear up.
God bless the truckers & their families and God bless each and every one of us.
Truckers Demand Letter: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
Amazing Polly - 108981 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ryAP7gn11N4/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
https://amazingpolly.net/
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