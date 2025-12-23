© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome Home
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, idea, direction, and Lyrics, AI voice/music
With a chip on his shoulder, and something to prove
He left his home and his family, and headed off to the wild blue
He threw a big punch, but the world punched harder
And his life was all black and blue
But somehow in his heart, he knew exactly what to do
(Chorus)
Welcome Home Brother, Welcome Home Son
Welcome Home Daughter, Welcome Home Mom
Welcome Home Father, and Sister, we're overjoyed you're here
Now It will be The Merriest Christmas
And the Happiest New Year
(break)
(Verse)
With a ring on her finger, she ran off and said I do
But after many years of sadness, she finally said we're through
She threw a big punch but life punched harder
And her heart was all black and blue
But somehow in her heart, she knew exactly what to do
(Chorus)
Welcome Home Brother, Welcome Home Son
Welcome Home Daughter, Welcome Home Mom
Welcome Home Father, and Sister, we're overjoyed you're here
Now It will be The Merriest Christmas
And the Happiest New Year
(Bridge)
Open Arms, streaming tears
Together again, after all these years
No place like home, No place like kin
Let the suffering end, Let the healing begin
(Break)
Welcome Home Brother, Welcome Home Son
Welcome Home Daughter, Welcome Home Mom
Welcome Home Father, and Sister, we're overjoyed you're here
Now It will be The Merriest Christmas
And the Happiest New Year
Now It will be The Merriest Christmas
And the Happiest New Year