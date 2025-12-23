BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Welcome Home - Gail Carson
Welcome Home
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, idea, direction, and Lyrics,  AI voice/music


With a chip on his shoulder, and something to prove
He left his home and his family, and headed off to the wild blue

He threw a big punch, but the world punched harder
And his life was all black and blue

But somehow in his heart, he knew exactly what to do


(Chorus)

Welcome Home Brother, Welcome Home Son
Welcome Home Daughter, Welcome Home Mom
Welcome Home Father, and Sister, we're overjoyed you're here

Now It will be The Merriest Christmas
And the Happiest New Year

(break)

(Verse)

With a ring on her finger, she ran off and said I do
But after many years of sadness, she finally said we're through

She threw a big punch but life punched harder
And her heart was all black and blue

But somehow in her heart, she knew exactly what to do


(Chorus)

Welcome Home Brother, Welcome Home Son
Welcome Home Daughter, Welcome Home Mom
Welcome Home Father, and Sister, we're overjoyed you're here
Now It will be The Merriest Christmas
And the Happiest New Year


(Bridge)

Open Arms, streaming tears
Together again, after all these years
No place like home, No place like kin
Let the suffering end, Let the healing begin


(Break)


Welcome Home Brother, Welcome Home Son
Welcome Home Daughter, Welcome Home Mom
Welcome Home Father, and Sister, we're overjoyed you're here

Now It will be The Merriest Christmas
And the Happiest New Year

Now It will be The Merriest Christmas
And the Happiest New Year

