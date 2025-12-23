Welcome Home

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% My concept, idea, direction, and Lyrics, AI voice/music





With a chip on his shoulder, and something to prove

He left his home and his family, and headed off to the wild blue



He threw a big punch, but the world punched harder

And his life was all black and blue



But somehow in his heart, he knew exactly what to do





(Chorus)



Welcome Home Brother, Welcome Home Son

Welcome Home Daughter, Welcome Home Mom

Welcome Home Father, and Sister, we're overjoyed you're here



Now It will be The Merriest Christmas

And the Happiest New Year



(break)



(Verse)



With a ring on her finger, she ran off and said I do

But after many years of sadness, she finally said we're through



She threw a big punch but life punched harder

And her heart was all black and blue



But somehow in her heart, she knew exactly what to do





(Chorus)



Welcome Home Brother, Welcome Home Son

Welcome Home Daughter, Welcome Home Mom

Welcome Home Father, and Sister, we're overjoyed you're here

Now It will be The Merriest Christmas

And the Happiest New Year





(Bridge)



Open Arms, streaming tears

Together again, after all these years

No place like home, No place like kin

Let the suffering end, Let the healing begin





(Break)





Welcome Home Brother, Welcome Home Son

Welcome Home Daughter, Welcome Home Mom

Welcome Home Father, and Sister, we're overjoyed you're here



Now It will be The Merriest Christmas

And the Happiest New Year



Now It will be The Merriest Christmas

And the Happiest New Year