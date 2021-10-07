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Senior citizen VIOLENTLY arrested for protest at Vancouver restaurant
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303 views • October 07, 2021
Description from a copy and pasted written clip by Rebel News
67-year-old Vancouver resident Drew Truebits alleges that he incurred injuries after a violent takedown by a police officer and an alleged Earls restaurant employee.
On September 24, Drew and Dan Johnston went to an Earls location to protest against the vaccination requirement for dining at restaurants. But things didn’t go according to the plan when Drew stepped inside.
67-year-old Vancouver resident Drew Truebits alleges that he incurred injuries after a violent takedown by a police officer and an alleged Earls restaurant employee.
On September 24, Drew and Dan Johnston went to an Earls location to protest against the vaccination requirement for dining at restaurants. But things didn’t go according to the plan when Drew stepped inside.
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