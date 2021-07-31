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NEW 9/11 DOCUMENTARY - WHERE DID THE TOWERS GO? - DR. JUDY WOOD
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130 views • July 31, 2021
NEW 9/11 DOCUMENTARY - WHERE DID THE TOWERS GO?
- DR. JUDY WOOD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qY85IbLhpouH/
This is a super interesting documentary on the technologies used on 9/11. I knew long ago this was done by us and not a towel head straw man in a cave, but this still absolutely blew me away! Well worth a watch!
Still worth a watch if you still believe the main stream narrative! Its way more about the shocking amount of evidence of things we do not fully understand.
Did you know that.....
- a hurricane politely HOVERED off the coast of NY for the events of 9/11 after speeding directly toward it for the 4 days prior?
- That cars within 2miles spontaneously combusted ?
- That the heat that melted all the metal left all the papers completely alone?
- That there is evidence of nuclear reactions wihtout any sign of radiation?
- DR. JUDY WOOD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qY85IbLhpouH/
This is a super interesting documentary on the technologies used on 9/11. I knew long ago this was done by us and not a towel head straw man in a cave, but this still absolutely blew me away! Well worth a watch!
Still worth a watch if you still believe the main stream narrative! Its way more about the shocking amount of evidence of things we do not fully understand.
Did you know that.....
- a hurricane politely HOVERED off the coast of NY for the events of 9/11 after speeding directly toward it for the 4 days prior?
- That cars within 2miles spontaneously combusted ?
- That the heat that melted all the metal left all the papers completely alone?
- That there is evidence of nuclear reactions wihtout any sign of radiation?
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