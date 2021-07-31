NEW 9/11 DOCUMENTARY - WHERE DID THE TOWERS GO? - DR. JUDY WOOD

NEW 9/11 DOCUMENTARY - WHERE DID THE TOWERS GO?- DR. JUDY WOODThis is a super interesting documentary on the technologies used on 9/11. I knew long ago this was done by us and not a towel head straw man in a cave, but this still absolutely blew me away! Well worth a watch!Still worth a watch if you still believe the main stream narrative! Its way more about the shocking amount of evidence of things we do not fully understand.Did you know that.....- a hurricane politely HOVERED off the coast of NY for the events of 9/11 after speeding directly toward it for the 4 days prior?- That cars within 2miles spontaneously combusted ?- That the heat that melted all the metal left all the papers completely alone?- That there is evidence of nuclear reactions wihtout any sign of radiation?