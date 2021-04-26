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Musicians' Life Hacks 2: Go Get And Keep A Journal
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Word-able thoughts are not the primary language of musicians, which is precisely why getting to grips with using the written word to aid your practice can open up a new world of coherency, structure and inspiration within your musical practice. The Conscious Music School invites you bring the power of trained higher consciousness to your art, for everybody's sake.
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
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