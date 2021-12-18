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Trust In Media Fell Rapidly In 2021
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234 views • December 18, 2021
Disturbing studies in 2021 showed that "trust" in main-line news media fell rapidly for both print and network television. Behind all this is the public's perception that main-stream media on the both the left and right have a bent for biased journalism and opinion reporting. This video will look at what is happening to American news.
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