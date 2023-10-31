Halloween’s Season of the Devil & Spiritual Warfare

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/halloweens-season-of-the-devil-spiritual-warfare/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Be ALERT during this season, (this week) for witches abound, and are ‘honing’ (sharpening) in their craft. They are perfecting the ancient ways, and have open the doors to the demonic realm," warns The LORD!"
