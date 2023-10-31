Create New Account
Halloween’s Season of the Devil & Spiritual Warfare
His Kingdom Prophecy
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/halloweens-season-of-the-devil-spiritual-warfare/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Be ALERT during this season, (this week) for witches abound, and are ‘honing’ (sharpening) in their craft. They are perfecting the ancient ways, and have open the doors to the demonic realm," warns The LORD!"

magicdevilwitchcraftspellhalloweencurseslaterrain333unsavedeizabeth marie

