Zelensky in Greece: Chris SLAMS Greece’s Pro-Ukraine Sellout
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
37 views • 1 day ago

Chris SLAMS Greece’s Pro-Ukraine Sellout.

Adding:

The White House is pushing to finalize a framework deal with both Ukraine and Russia to end the war by late November — or even this week, Politico reports, citing an administration source.

The plan consists of 28 points discussed between U.S. and Russian envoys Whitcoff and Dmitriev. According to the source, Washington intends to present the proposal to Zelensky as a fait accompli during the upcoming visit of the U.S. Secretary to Kiev.

Administration officials told the press they are “on the verge of a major breakthrough” and that “this is serious.” One official added: “What we’re going to put to Ukraine is reasonable.”

Trump’s administration believes Zelensky, weakened and under pressure, will have no choice but to accept the terms. As for Europe? “We honestly don’t care about the Europeans,” the official said. “What matters is that Ukraine signs.”

According to Politico, U.S. officials see Ukraine as vulnerable — mired in corruption scandals surrounding Zelensky and stuck along stalled front lines — and believe this puts Kiev in a position where it can be forced to take the deal. “They say it’s reasonable and something Ukraine can be made to accept,” the outlet writes.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
