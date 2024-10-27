EPISODE 79: DO NOT LET THIS ELECTION DISTRACT YOU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If politics is downstream from culture, then culture is downstream from moral standards. Do not let this election or any political electoral process distract you from that fact. No matter how capable an elected leader is they cannot save a people who refuse to be saved. We must all come together and decide whether we will be divided by our differences or united by our commonality.
ON PODCAST: https://open.spotify.com/episode/14Zv6tqFQgkFOaa3G8LMsD