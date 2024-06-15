BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kiev Clown Zelensky Smashes World Record for Sniffs at a Press Conference
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
254 views • 10 months ago

Even Western media noticed Kiev Clown was drugged all the time.


https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/1800927970850156833/photo/1

Video from, slovenskimedved

It looks like both Video and Image (I decided not to use the image of Mr & Mrs sitting and both rubbing their noses at the same time) as they were both posted at 2 difference places, on the 12th. It could have happened from the day before, press conference or whatever. He's been out and about a lot lately, begging and fake peace planning daily. However, I was watching one similar on the 13th, C-Span and saw him rubbing his nose then too. I think that's also a daily thing...? Cynthia ; )

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy