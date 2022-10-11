They Are Completely Lying to You! | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 49

On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we come out swinging to reveal the blatant lies the government has been telling you about everything from covid, jabs, nutrition and science. We also talk about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and how you can help. All that and more on this episode.

ign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com

Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.



Follow us on Gab:



https://gab.com/puttfark

https://gab.com/memejoegreen

Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!

