$50,000,000 Precious Metals Purchase | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David Morgan chats with Bill Holter to discuss the story of a woman from Texas who has purchased $50,0000,000 in precious metals, including Silver Eagles, and intends to buy more. Furthermore, the bank tried to talk her out of the purchase. You have the listen to this podcast.

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