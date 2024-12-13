CRAZY: NEW DEFENSE BILL REVEALED! - NDAA Calls For A Draft & War With China!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 15%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) as it's set to be signed off on by the Pentagon.

Previously, the NDAA has ensured warrantless arrests, spying and in 2024, a draft to force people to die in wars for the global government. The latest defense bill allocates money to the South China Seas as the US government prepares for war with China, allegedly by 2027 according to the military.

This is a major piece of the puzzle that will bring World War 3 to fruition and it's all entirely scripted and by design to force humanity into a "Great Reset" and a power shift from the west to the east. This is the excuse they need to bring in technocracy.

And with that said, the latest defense bill also allocates 33.3 billion (yes, you read that right) towards the Department of Energy as they prepare for climate related emergency orders as well as the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board.

How convenient.





In this video, we explain where the money's going, how Syria and Mexico fits into this script and why people need to get prepared now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024