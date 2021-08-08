© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Facial Nudity Patriot Flash-Mob Accuse Harassing Covid-Cops Of Violating The Nuremberg Code
Follow
2
Share
Report
195 views • August 08, 2021
After a Covid-Protest, members of the Northern Freedom Alliance went to the North Bay Mall (which has been a Tyrannical Mask Enforcer) with the intent of driving home the point that Free Peoples will not comply with their Medical-Tyranny. The Police were called, but we called them out for Dereliction of Duty and being complicit in Crimes Against Humanity. The Rome Statute is actually the Law of the Land in Canada and is the only Crime punishable by DEATH.
The Rule of Law no longer exists in Canada because police across the nation have acquiesced to becoming nothing more than Medical Tyrants and Government enforcers. They have chosen to turn a blind eye to the government lowering the age of consent to 12-years-old. The real reason they cover their faces is that they are shameful cowards that have betrayed their Oaths. They deserve no respect from We The People who pay their salaries, and should be treated like the Criminal Thugs that they've become.
Their loyalty to Canada's Communist government will be repaid in kind by being among the first to be mandated to get the Genocide-Jab while their minds deteriorate from having been deprived of oxygen for more almost 2 years. These minions of Satan who are betraying their countrymen for a paycheck will reap the fruits of their labor as they reap the consequences they so richly deserve.
Don't believe me? Then check it out for yourself --> https://www.dementia.org/oxygen-deprivation-dementia
The Rule of Law no longer exists in Canada because police across the nation have acquiesced to becoming nothing more than Medical Tyrants and Government enforcers. They have chosen to turn a blind eye to the government lowering the age of consent to 12-years-old. The real reason they cover their faces is that they are shameful cowards that have betrayed their Oaths. They deserve no respect from We The People who pay their salaries, and should be treated like the Criminal Thugs that they've become.
Their loyalty to Canada's Communist government will be repaid in kind by being among the first to be mandated to get the Genocide-Jab while their minds deteriorate from having been deprived of oxygen for more almost 2 years. These minions of Satan who are betraying their countrymen for a paycheck will reap the fruits of their labor as they reap the consequences they so richly deserve.
Don't believe me? Then check it out for yourself --> https://www.dementia.org/oxygen-deprivation-dementia
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.